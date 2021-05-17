UrduPoint.com
Thailand Receives China-donated COVID-19 Vaccines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 02:42 PM

Thailand on Monday received a batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines donated by China

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :-- Thailand on Monday received a batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines donated by China.

Chinese Embassy official Yang Xin said at the vaccine handover ceremony that the donation demonstrated the friendship between China and Thailand, calling for enhanced international cooperation to contain the spread of the viral disease.

"The pandemic knows no boundaries, and we can contain the spread of the virus only through enhancing international cooperation," Yang said, adding that China is committed to building a global community of health for all and promoting international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Calling it another day of historic significance, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul expressed his gratitude to China for its offer of the vaccines and other crucial medical supplies during the past year.

The donation came as the Southeast Asian country reported a sharp increase of 9,635 new infections on Monday, bringing the total caseload to 111,082 as the country grappled with its worst outbreak so far.

