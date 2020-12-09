UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Records 25 New COVID-19 Cases, 4,151 In Total

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:04 PM

Thailand records 25 new COVID-19 cases, 4,151 in total

Thailand on Wednesday recorded 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the highest daily spike in months, raising its total tally to 4,151, according to its Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

BANGKOK, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Thailand on Wednesday recorded 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the highest daily spike in months, raising its total tally to 4,151, according to its Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

CCSA spokesman Dr.

Taweesin Visanuyothin said the new cases were reported in people arriving in Thailand from nine countries and regions, including seven from Myanmar and six from Switzerland.

The seven infected Thai returnees from Myanmar are women aged between 25 and 35 who worked at entertainment venues in Myanmar's border township Tachilek. They entered Thailand last Friday and tested positive for COVID-19 two days after, according to him.

The Southeast Asian country's death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic remains at 60.

Related Topics

Thailand Myanmar Switzerland Border Women From Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

27 seconds ago

Etihad Airways successfully transfers Formula 1 pr ..

6 minutes ago

DJ Butt who was hired by opposition for its public ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors winners of Al FurdahDatathon ..

18 minutes ago

India is planning to launch another false flag ope ..

18 minutes ago

The Year in Pakistan Search

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.