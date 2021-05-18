UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Related Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:04 PM

Thailand records highest daily COVID-19 related deaths

Thailand reported 35 COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours, the highest daily record since the start of the pandemic, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said Tuesday

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Thailand reported 35 COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours, the highest daily record since the start of the pandemic, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said Tuesday.

The total death toll has risen to 649, with more than 500 recorded during the third wave.

The country also reported 2,473 new COVID-19 cases, with 2,450 domestic and 23 imported, raising the total tally to 113,555, according to CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin.

Some 680 of the new domestic cases were detected in prisons via mass testing, Taweesin said.

With 873 new cases, Bangkok still ranked the highest among all provinces in Thailand regarding COVID-19 transmissions.

As the capital is still in a severe situation, the government has planned to vaccinate 70 percent of the residents in Bangkok within two months to contain the outbreak.

Around 42,988 patients are currently under medical treatment, of which 1,150 are in critical conditions, he said.

As of Monday, over 2.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines haven been administered in the country, official data showed.

Related Topics

Thailand Bangkok All Government Million

Recent Stories

Shaukat Tarin will chair ECC meeting tomorrow

13 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi International Airport accredited by ACI ..

21 minutes ago

Neither any minister nor any PM’s aide involved ..

29 minutes ago

Issuance of driving licenses begins in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Special delivery: man donates $550,000 in cash to ..

1 minute ago

Austria Summons Turkish Ambassador After Erdogan ' ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.