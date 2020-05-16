Thailand Records No New COVID-19 Cases, Deaths for 2nd Time Since Onset of Outbreak

Thailand has not recorded any new COVID-19 cases or death related to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours for the second time since the coronavirus epidemic broke out in the country, Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said on Saturday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Thailand has not recorded any new COVID-19 cases or death related to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours for the second time since the coronavirus epidemic broke out in the country, Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said on Saturday.

On Friday, Thailand registered seven new coronavirus cases. The country registered no cases of the disease for the previous time on Wednesday.

"Today, not a single case of infection was registered in Thailand. Also, no deaths from infection have been recorded over the past day," Visanuyothin said at a briefing.

Journalists and officials present in the briefing room greeted the announcement with applause.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Thailand, a total of 3,025 cases of the disease have been registered. As many as 2,855 patients have recovered and 114 are remaining in hospitals, according to the spokesman. The death toll from the disease stands at 56.

The official also noted that a new online platform developed by the Thai Ministry of Digital Economy and Society would help avoid many new COVID-19 infections in the country.

The platform dubbed Thai Chana (Thailand will win) and aimed at consolidating the information flow associated with the coronavirus infection and maintaining a reliable two-way communication between citizens and the government's coronavirus response center, will be put into operation on Sunday.

"We have already said that citizens, who downloaded the platform software on their smartphones, will be able to inform the response center and all other platform users about the status of epidemiological safety measures at the sites they visit in real time," Visanuyothin said.

The platform will provide all its users with full information about each facility so that a user could decide whether to visit this or that place.

Thailand was one of the first countries outside China to confirm coronavirus infections within its borders but has managed to keep the infection under control. On Sunday, the Asian country will start the second phase of easing the coronavirus-related restrictions by opening shopping malls and other previously closed retail and catering services and sports facilities.