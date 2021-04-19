Thailand registers 1,390 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Thailand registered 1,390 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in the last 24 hours, the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said Monda

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Thailand registered 1,390 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in the last 24 hours, the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said Monday.

Of Monday's confirmed cases, 1,384 were domestic infections and six were imported cases, CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said.

Around 1,058 local cases were reported at hospitals while 326 others were confirmed via active testing at communities and workplaces, Apisamai said.

All of the three new fatalities reportedly had pre-existing medical conditions, she said.

Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 104 fatalities and 43,742 infections of COVID-19, So far 28,787 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 14,851 others are currently hospitalized