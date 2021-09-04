UrduPoint.com

Thailand Registers 15,942 New COVID-19 Infections, 257 More Deaths

Sat 04th September 2021 | 05:04 PM

Thailand registered 15,942 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, raising the total tally to 1,265,082, the country's Center for COVID-19 Administration (CCSA) reported on Saturday

CCSA also reported 257 additional deaths, bringing the cumulative fatalities to 12,631 since the pandemic began.

The capital Bangkok topped the list of regions by new infections again with 3,835 new cases confirmed on Saturday.

The government has been ramping up vaccination in Bangkok to further stem the spread of the coronavirus. To date, over 92 percent of the residents in Bangkok have received their first jab.

As the rate of new infections has shown a sign of slow decline, the authorities on Wednesday started to relax the lockdown measures, with steps including reopening of certain businesses and resumption of dine-in services in restaurants.

Currently, Delta-variant cases have been detected in nearly all provinces in the Southeast Asian country, accounting for about 92.9 percent of the new coronavirus infections nationwide, according to CCSA.

Thailand's Public Health Ministry said Friday that the country plans to roll out a new vaccination initiative in October, mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines in use to combat coronavirus variants.

As of Friday, Thailand has administered 35.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with around 14 percent of its 69 million population having been fully vaccinated.

