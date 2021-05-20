UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Registers 2,636 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 More Fatalities

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

Thailand registers 2,636 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more fatalities

Thailand on Thursday registered 2,636 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25 new fatalities, bringing the total tally to 119,585 cases with 703 deaths

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :-- Thailand on Thursday registered 2,636 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25 new fatalities, bringing the total tally to 119,585 cases with 703 deaths.

Of the new infections, 58 were imported and 2,578 were domestic transmissions including 671 reported in prisons, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the local cases, 1,001 were reported in Bangkok, the national capital and the hardest-hit in the latest surge in infections.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has implemented a large number of measures in the capital including active case finding and personal hygiene measures in efforts to curb the further spread of the pandemic, CCSA spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

Currently in the Southeast Asian country 42,246 patients are under medical treatment with 1,213 of them in critical conditions, including 405 dependent on ventilators, Taweesin said.

As of Wednesday, more than 1.6 million people in Thailand have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or around 2 percent of its population, showed official data.

Related Topics

Thailand Bangkok Asia Million

Recent Stories

Rhodes will not fall: Oxford college says statue w ..

5 minutes ago

UN rights council to hold May 27 session on Israel ..

5 minutes ago

PDA DG Ammara Khan named in Rawalpindi Road Scanda ..

15 minutes ago

Christian Lebanese Activists Attack Syrians on Way ..

5 minutes ago

Merkel Says Biden Met Germany Halfway in Row Over ..

5 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 1,374 reco ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.