Thailand registers 9,445 new COVID-19 cases, 84 additional deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

Thailand on Tuesday reported 9,445 new COVID-19 cases and 84 more deaths, raising the total number of infections to more than 1.73 million while that of fatalities to 17,835, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

BANGKOK, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Thailand on Tuesday reported 9,445 new COVID-19 cases and 84 more deaths, raising the total number of infections to more than 1.73 million while that of fatalities to 17,835, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The number of new infections and deaths indicates a stabilizing trend, as a result of the months-long lockdown which took effect in many parts of the country.

More than 61 million doses have been administered in the country so far. Over 33 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated, while at least 50 percent of them have received their first shot.

The country is currently focusing on vaccine rollout among students in the 12-18 age bracket in an effort to resume on-site classroom learning in the second term which begins in November.

The Thai government aims to procure up to 120 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines next year, with a focus on booster shots and children between three and 11 years old, who are not yet vaccinated.

The CCSA also indicated its projection that 70 percent of the country's population will have received their first dose by November, rising to 80 percent by December. And 70 percent will be fully vaccinated by the end of this year, many of whom will also receive the booster shot between October and December.