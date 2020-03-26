UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports 111 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:24 PM

Thailand reports 111 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand reported another 111 cases of COVID-19 infection cases on Thursday, bringing the total number to 1,045, said an official here on Thursday

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Thailand reported another 111 cases of COVID-19 infection cases on Thursday, bringing the total number to 1,045, said an official here on Thursday.

According to Anupong Suchariyakul, a physician attached to the Disease Control Department, the number breached 1,000 on Thursday. Of the total mount of 1,045 cases, 953 are currently treated at hospitals in Bangkok and various provinces, including four patients with critical conditions, while 88 others have fully recovered and been discharged and four fatalities have been reported, he said.

Given the emergency rule currently effective until the end of next month, Thailand is taking stringent measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 nationwide.

The measures include declaring certain risk areas off-limits to people and setting up road checkpoints in Bangkok's outlying areas and some provinces to screen all travelers for high fever.

Some public service spots in Bangkok and in some provinces have temporarily been closed to deny crowdedness such as department stores, marketplaces, stadiums, sport facilities, cinemas, spa and massage parlors and bars.

However, supermarkets, foodshops and restaurants in the premises of department stores and roadside convenience stores remain open on condition that customers are not allowed to eat food there but to take it home.

Related Topics

Thailand Road Bangkok All

Recent Stories

Reduction in POL prices widely hailed

54 seconds ago

 Singer Jawad Ahmad salutes doctors, paramedics a ..

13 minutes ago

European stock markets fall again in early trade

3 minutes ago

Business community seeks one year grace period in ..

1 minute ago

World economy to contract in 2020 due to corona-vi ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner asks people not to be afraid, instead ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.