Thailand reports 111 new COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Thailand reported another 111 cases of COVID-19 infection cases on Thursday, bringing the total number to 1,045, said an official here on Thursday.

According to Anupong Suchariyakul, a physician attached to the Disease Control Department, the number breached 1,000 on Thursday. Of the total mount of 1,045 cases, 953 are currently treated at hospitals in Bangkok and various provinces, including four patients with critical conditions, while 88 others have fully recovered and been discharged and four fatalities have been reported, he said.

Given the emergency rule currently effective until the end of next month, Thailand is taking stringent measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 nationwide.

The measures include declaring certain risk areas off-limits to people and setting up road checkpoints in Bangkok's outlying areas and some provinces to screen all travelers for high fever.

Some public service spots in Bangkok and in some provinces have temporarily been closed to deny crowdedness such as department stores, marketplaces, stadiums, sport facilities, cinemas, spa and massage parlors and bars.

However, supermarkets, foodshops and restaurants in the premises of department stores and roadside convenience stores remain open on condition that customers are not allowed to eat food there but to take it home.