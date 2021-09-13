UrduPoint.com

Thailand Reports 12,583 New COVID-19 Cases, 132 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 03:28 PM

Thailand's fresh COVID-19 infections and fatalities both fell for the second day in a row, with 12,583 new cases and 132 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours, official data showed on Monday

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Thailand's fresh COVID-19 infections and fatalities both fell for the second day in a row, with 12,583 new cases and 132 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours, official data showed on Monday.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the country's COVID-19 task force, said 3,329 new cases were confirmed in the capital city Bangkok, which has remained the epicenter of the outbreak.

The country's total number of infections has risen to more than 1.39 million since the pandemic began, with more than 97 percent of that being reported since the third wave of the outbreak started in April.

The death toll climbed to 14,485, according to the CCSA.

It also reported that more than 95 percent of the new deaths were among senior patients aged over 60 years and patients with underlying diseases.

The number of new recoveries stood at 16,304 on Monday, outnumbering that of new infections by more than 3,700. Some 4,096 patients were under critical conditions.

Over 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. More than 17 percent of the country's nearly 70-million population have been fully vaccinated, according to the CCSA.

