Thailand reports 13,988 new COVID-19 cases, 187 more deaths

BANGKOK, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) --:Thailand's COVID-19 cases rose by 13,988 and 187 more fatalities were reported in the previous 24 hours, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported on Monday.

Of the new infections, over 3,600 cases were detected in Bangkok, the area with the highest number of cases.

The CCSA said it will closely monitor the situation in the capital, as shopping malls, restaurants and retail stores have been allowed to reopen since the beginning of this month and people have started to resume their normal activities.

Since the pandemic started early last year, the accumulative number of COVID-19 cases has hit 1,294,522, and 1,132,858 patients have fully recovered. The death toll stood at 13,042 or around 1 percent of the total recorded cases.

Over 35.9 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, and roughly 14 percent of the Thai population have been fully vaccinated against the virus.