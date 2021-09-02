Thailand reports 14,956 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand's COVID-19 cases rose by 14,956 to 1,234,487 over the last 24 hours, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported on Thursday

BANGKOK, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) --:Thailand's COVID-19 cases rose by 14,956 to 1,234,487 over the last 24 hours, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported on Thursday.

The number of new daily cases has fallen below 15,000 for three consecutive days.

The country also reported 262 deaths, raising its cumulative fatalities to 12,103.

The official death toll is nearly 1 percent of total infections.

Of the new infections, over 6,000 cases were detected in Bangkok and its five neighboring provinces, and more than half of the new fatalities also came from these areas.

Thailand has continued to ramp up its national vaccinations lately, hoping to better curb the number of new infections which is mainly driven by the spread of more contagious Delta variants. Over 800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Wednesday.