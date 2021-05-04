UrduPoint.com
Thailand Reports 1,763 New COVID-19 Cases, 27 More Deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thailand increased by 1,763 to 72,788, data from the country's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) showed on Tuesday

Another 27 deaths were reported, raising the national death toll to 303, with more than 200 reported since April 1.

Of the new infections, 1,750 were local transmissions, including 562 in the capital Bangkok, the epicenter of the recent outbreak which quickly spread to the rest of the country, and 13 were imported, according to the CCSA.

Over 30,000 confirmed cases are currently hospitalized, with 1,009 in serious condition and 311 of which on ventilators. As the number of people in critical condition keeps rising, the country is likely to witness a further increase in fatalities.

World Health Organization (WHO) Thailand said that it might take up to two weeks before it can assess whether the recently imposed measures are sufficient to contain the spread.

