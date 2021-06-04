UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports 2,631 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 04:45 PM

Thailand reports 2,631 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand on Friday reported 2,631 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total caseload to 171,979, according to official data

BANGKOK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Thailand on Friday reported 2,631 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total caseload to 171,979, according to official data.

Nearly one third of the new infections were reported in the capital Bangkok, which has been the epicenter of the third wave of outbreak.

The Southeast Asian country also reported 31 new fatalities over the last 24 hours, bringing the country's death toll to 1,177, Natapanu Nopakun, an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at a daily news briefing of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The surge in new cases since early April has seen deaths from the infections soar more than tenfold and prompted the government to tighten restrictive measures.

To contain the most deadliest outbreak since the pandemic began, the country vowed to vaccinate 70 percent of its nearly 70 million population by the end of 2021, with a mass inoculation roll-out scheduled to start next week.

The government has distributed 2 million doses of vaccine to vaccination venues across the country ahead of the roll-out, Natapanu said.

The country has administered almost 4 million doses of vaccines and plans to administer approximately 10 million doses by the end of June, he said.

Related Topics

Thailand Bangkok April June From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Rs 21b Buner Expressway to promote trade, industry ..

38 seconds ago

Man held with 100 kites

40 seconds ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

42 seconds ago

President Dr Arif Alvi summons NA session to meet ..

44 seconds ago

Jailed activist interview 'disgrace' for Belarus g ..

6 minutes ago

3 more Senate bodies chairmen elected

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.