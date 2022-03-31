Thailand reports 27,560 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) --:Thailand reported a record 27,560 daily COVID-19 cases, health authorities said on Thursday, as the country seeks to further ease border control measures from Friday onwards.

Daily positive cases have been widely rising in Thailand for a couple of months fuelled by the highly contagious Omicron variant. The single-day infections have been over 20,000 for more than two weeks, according to data released by the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration(CCSA) .

Some 85 coronavirus-linked deaths were reported Thursday, pushing the national death toll to 25,130.

Thailand's health authorities urged the public to strictly abide by the disease control measures as the upcoming Songkran holiday might lead to a high risk of spreading coronavirus.

Starting from April 1, international visitors to Thailand will no longer be required to show negative COVID-19 test results 72 hours prior to their departure.

