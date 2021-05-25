UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports 3,226 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 More Fatalities

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:29 PM

Thailand reports 3,226 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more fatalities

Thailand on Tuesday logged 3,226 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26 more fatalities from the coronavirus epidemic, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) --:Thailand on Tuesday logged 3,226 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26 more fatalities from the coronavirus epidemic, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The new cases included 19 imported cases, and 2,325 infections confirmed at hospitals and via active testing at communities and workplaces and 882 others detected in prisons, the CCSA said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country's has risen to 135,439 as of Tuesday, and the death toll to 832, according to the CCSA.

There are currently 45,413 active cases being treated in hospitals, with 1,187 of them in critical condition.

Related Topics

Thailand From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,672 new COVID-19 cases, 1,630 reco ..

17 minutes ago

Kremlin Believes Accusations Against Russia Over R ..

3 minutes ago

Dengue surveillance intensified

3 minutes ago

Kremlin 'regrets' European plans to avoid Belarus ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine sees decreasing trend in COVID-19 cases: P ..

5 minutes ago

Deer give birth to four calves at Peshawar Zoo

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.