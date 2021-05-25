Thailand reports 3,226 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more fatalities

Thailand on Tuesday logged 3,226 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26 more fatalities from the coronavirus epidemic, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

The new cases included 19 imported cases, and 2,325 infections confirmed at hospitals and via active testing at communities and workplaces and 882 others detected in prisons, the CCSA said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country's has risen to 135,439 as of Tuesday, and the death toll to 832, according to the CCSA.

There are currently 45,413 active cases being treated in hospitals, with 1,187 of them in critical condition.