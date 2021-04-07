UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports 334 New COVID-19 Infections

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 04:06 PM

Thailand reports 334 new COVID-19 infections

Thailand on Wednesday reported 334 new COVID-19 cases amid a rise in cluster infections, the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said

BANGKOK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Thailand on Wednesday reported 334 new COVID-19 cases amid a rise in cluster infections, the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said.

Of Wednesday's new cases, 327 were local infections and seven others were imported, according to CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan.

The domestic cases include 216 in Bangkok, 30 in Samut Prakan and 20 in Sa Kaeo, among other provinces, she said.

Most of the Bangkok cases were linked to recent nightlife clusters in Thonglor and Ekkamai areas as well as others in neighboring provinces.

Thailand's Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob confirmed on Wednesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus and been admitted at a hospital in his home province of Buriram.

Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 29,905 cases of infection, of which 28,069 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 1,741 others are currently hospitalized and 95 fatalities have been reported.

Related Topics

Thailand Samut Prakan Buriram Bangkok From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fakhar Zaman scores century in 3rd ODI against Sou ..

28 minutes ago

Germany to Face Disruptions in Supply of About 900 ..

5 minutes ago

PPP summons CEC meeting on April 11

5 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close 0.91 pct lower 7 april 2021 ..

5 minutes ago

Sluggish policing not to be tolerated, warns DIG

10 minutes ago

Kremlin Not Planning to Invite Foreign Guests to M ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.