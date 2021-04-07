Thailand reports 334 new COVID-19 infections

Thailand on Wednesday reported 334 new COVID-19 cases amid a rise in cluster infections, the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said

Of Wednesday's new cases, 327 were local infections and seven others were imported, according to CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan.

The domestic cases include 216 in Bangkok, 30 in Samut Prakan and 20 in Sa Kaeo, among other provinces, she said.

Most of the Bangkok cases were linked to recent nightlife clusters in Thonglor and Ekkamai areas as well as others in neighboring provinces.

Thailand's Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob confirmed on Wednesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus and been admitted at a hospital in his home province of Buriram.

Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 29,905 cases of infection, of which 28,069 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 1,741 others are currently hospitalized and 95 fatalities have been reported.