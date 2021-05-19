UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports 3,394 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 02:45 PM

Thailand reports 3,394 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

Thailand on Wednesday reported 3,394 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more fatalities as the country continued to grapple with its worst coronavirus outbreak so far

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Thailand on Wednesday reported 3,394 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more fatalities as the country continued to grapple with its worst coronavirus outbreak so far.

Of the new cases, 3,377 were domestic infections, with 1,498 being confirmed via active testing at prisons, while 17 others were imported cases, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan told a daily news briefing.

The new cases still concentrated in the capital Bangkok and its vicinity regions.

Some 876 new infections were reported in Bangkok, where 34 clusters have been detected.

The infections raised the country's total caseload to 116,949, more than quadrupling from the start of April, when the latest outbreak began to spread from Bangkok.

The 29 additional fatalities reported Wednesday added the death toll to 678. Some 41,903 patients are currently under medical treatment, with 1,210 in critical conditions.

Related Topics

Thailand Bangkok April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK nods Pakistan, Indian teams for entry for upcom ..

11 minutes ago

KP govt distributes cheques among heirs of frontli ..

5 minutes ago

Coal-fired Poland turns toward the sun

5 minutes ago

Tractor production increases 65.24% in ten months

5 minutes ago

Lavrov Heading to Reykjavik for Talks With Blinken ..

5 minutes ago

Violation of party discipline to 'affect membershi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.