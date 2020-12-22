UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports 427 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 02:31 PM

Thailand reports 427 new COVID-19 cases

New COVID-19 caseload continued to rise in Thailand on Tuesday, up by 427 from the previous day, with a majority of which linked to a seafood market in a province near the capital Bangkok

BANGKOK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :New COVID-19 caseload continued to rise in Thailand on Tuesday, up by 427 from the previous day, with a majority of which linked to a seafood market in a province near the capital Bangkok.

Of the new cases, 397 were Myanmar migrant workers in Samut Sakhon province, where the latest COVID-19 outbreak was first detected.

There were also 16 other local infections in connection with the seafood market in Samut Sakhon and 14 imported cases, the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said Tuesday.

Samut Sakhon is home to a large number of migrant workers, mostly coming from Myanmar and employed in the fishing industry. The province has been put under lockdown, with a curfew enforced between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. as well as other social distancing and travel restrictions from Saturday until Jan. 3.

The new cases spike came after a 67-year-old Thai woman vendor at the seafood market was confirmed being infected last week.

The outbreak has brought the total number of confirmed cases to 5,716 in the country, with 60 fatalities, Taweesin said.

Related Topics

Thailand Samut Sakhon Bangkok Myanmar Women Market From Industry P

Recent Stories

Registrations open for Al Marmoom Ultramarathon

19 minutes ago

China's draft law calls for improving mechanism to ..

19 seconds ago

Fijian govt takes swift action to help cyclone-aff ..

21 seconds ago

46 new coronavirus cases reported in Faisalabad

22 seconds ago

India's Bharat Biotech Halfway Through Finding Vol ..

24 seconds ago

German Police Say Carrying Out Searches in Berlin ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.