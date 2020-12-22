Thailand reports 427 new COVID-19 cases

New COVID-19 caseload continued to rise in Thailand on Tuesday, up by 427 from the previous day, with a majority of which linked to a seafood market in a province near the capital Bangkok

BANGKOK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :New COVID-19 caseload continued to rise in Thailand on Tuesday, up by 427 from the previous day, with a majority of which linked to a seafood market in a province near the capital Bangkok.

Of the new cases, 397 were Myanmar migrant workers in Samut Sakhon province, where the latest COVID-19 outbreak was first detected.

There were also 16 other local infections in connection with the seafood market in Samut Sakhon and 14 imported cases, the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said Tuesday.

Samut Sakhon is home to a large number of migrant workers, mostly coming from Myanmar and employed in the fishing industry. The province has been put under lockdown, with a curfew enforced between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. as well as other social distancing and travel restrictions from Saturday until Jan. 3.

The new cases spike came after a 67-year-old Thai woman vendor at the seafood market was confirmed being infected last week.

The outbreak has brought the total number of confirmed cases to 5,716 in the country, with 60 fatalities, Taweesin said.