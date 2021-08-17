Thailand reports daily record of 239 COVID-19 deaths

Thailand on Tuesday reported 239 new COVID-19 fatalities, the highest daily death toll since the pandemic began last year, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,973, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

BANGKOK, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Thailand on Tuesday reported 239 new COVID-19 fatalities, the highest daily death toll since the pandemic began last year, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,973, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The CCSA also reported 20,128 new cases and 20,791 recoveries, bringing the total number of infections to 948,442 while that of recoveries to 730,656.

Although the daily case tally remained above 20,000, it has been declining for the fourth day in a row, fueling hope that the continued partial lockdown measures, including travel curbs, shopping mall closures and night-time curfews in worst-hit regions could help contain the spread of the viral disease.

The capital Bangkok continued to top the list of new infections by regions, with 4,397 new cases reported over the last 24 hours.

To help control the situation, the Thai government has been trying to secure more vaccines and accelerate vaccine roll-out to create herd immunity.

It aims to vaccinate around 70 percent of the nearly 70 million population by the end of the year.

A research team from the Faculty of Medicine at Thailand's Chulalongkorn University announced Monday that the first phase of human trials for an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine it developed had reached preliminary results, which showed the vaccine could generate immunity of up to 94 percent and protect against four major variants.

The second phase of human trials will start on Aug. 25, and the vaccine is expected to be available to the general public by April 2022 if approved by the food and drug administration, according to the researchers.

As of Monday, Thailand has administered more than 24 million doses of vaccines, with 7.4 percent of its whole population having been fully vaccinated, according to the CCSA.