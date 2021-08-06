UrduPoint.com

Thailand Reports Highest Daily Increase In COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:04 PM

Thailand reported a record number of 21,379 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 4,700 in the capital Bangkok, taking the national tally since the pandemic began to 714,684

BANGKOK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Thailand reported a record number of 21,379 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 4,700 in the capital Bangkok, taking the national tally since the pandemic began to 714,684.

Daily positive cases have been widely rising in Thailand for a couple of months mainly due to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant. The single-day infections have been over 20,000 for three consecutive days, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The CCSA also reported a record of 191 corona-virus-linked deaths Friday, pushing the national death toll to 5,854.

Currently, 212,926 patients are receiving treatment, of which 4,999 are in critical condition. The high caseload and the excessive burden on the medical infrastructure have also been enhanced by the slow vaccination progress.

As of Thursday, Thailand has administered around 19.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with roughly six percent of its nearly 70 million population having been fully vaccinated.

