Thailand reports new daily record of 16,533 COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Thailand on Wednesday reported 16,533 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began, as the country struggled to contain its worst-ever wave of the outbreak.

The Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the country's COVID-19 task force, said the total number of infections has risen to 543,361.

Some 133 fatalities were reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative deaths to 4,397, according to the CCSA.

The capital Bangkok, the epicenter of the months-long outbreak, confirmed 3,997 new cases over the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, the country has administered more than 16.4 million doses of vaccine, with 3.7 million people having been fully vaccinated out of a population of nearly 70 million. The country plans to inoculate 70 percent of its population by the end of this year.