Thailand Reports New Daily Record Of 47 COVID-19 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 02:41 PM

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Thailand on Thursday reported 47 new COVID-19 fatalities, the highest tally in a single day, raising the country's death toll to 920, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The country also reported 3,323 new cases, including 1,219 detected at prisons, taking the total number of infections to 141,217, according to the CCSA.

New infections still concentrated in the capital Bangkok and its vicinity, with 894 new cases confirmed in Bangkok.

Some 46,469 patients are now under treatment at hospitals, with 1,201 in critical conditions.

As of Tuesday, the Southeast Asian country has administered 3.02 million doses of vaccines. It plans to roll out a mass inoculation campaign next month and aims to vaccinate 70 percent of its nearly 70 million population by the end of the year.

