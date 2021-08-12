Thailand reports record high daily cases of COVID-19, recoveries

Thailand on Thursday reported a record 22,782 new COVID-19 cases and 147 more fatalities over the past 24 hours, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Thailand on Thursday reported a record 22,782 new COVID-19 cases and 147 more fatalities over the past 24 hours, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The new infections and deaths have brought the country's total number of infections to 839,771 and the death toll to 6,942, according to the CCSA.

Over the past 24 hours, 23,649 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, the highest daily recoveries in a single day since the pandemic hit Thailand.

The situation in Bangkok remained worrisome with 4,854 new cases and 70 fatalities reported.

The Thai government has been trying to secure more vaccines and accelerate vaccine roll-out to create herd immunity with the aim to vaccinate around 70 percent of the nearly 70 million population by the end of the year.

As of Wednesday, the country has administered more than 22 million doses of vaccines, with less than 7 percent of its whole population having been fully vaccinated, according to the CCSA.