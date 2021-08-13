UrduPoint.com

Thailand Reports Record High Of 23,418 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 04:49 PM

Thailand reports record high of 23,418 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand on Friday reported 23,418 new COVID-19 cases, another record high, and 184 more fatalities, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:Thailand on Friday reported 23,418 new COVID-19 cases, another record high, and 184 more fatalities, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Since the pandemic first hit Thailand early last year, the country has confirmed a total of 863,189 infections, with 643,884 recoveries, while 7,126 have died, according to the CCSA.

The capital Bangkok remained the epicenter of the latest wave of the outbreak, with 5,410 new cases and 71 fatalities reported over the last 24 hours, the highest among all regions.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, the transmission in Bangkok is expected to be reduced with a mass testing in the next two weeks helping detect early cases of infections and send them to hospitals for treatment as soon as possible.

A breakdown of the age groups of those who have died from COVID-19 since early April showed that the fatality rate is 0.84 percent, while the biggest age group of fatalities are those aged above 70, with a fatality rate of 12.48 percent, according to the CCSA.

Related Topics

Thailand Died Bangkok April All From

Recent Stories

ZHO, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass sign MoU to ..

ZHO, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass sign MoU to train People of Determination ..

8 minutes ago
 U.S. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths cont ..

U.S. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to rise: CDC director

53 seconds ago
 PNCA organized online musical concert

PNCA organized online musical concert

55 seconds ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

56 seconds ago
 UET students converts motorbike engine into electr ..

UET students converts motorbike engine into electric

58 seconds ago
 Lawyers claim govt 'interference' in Tanzania oppo ..

Lawyers claim govt 'interference' in Tanzania opposition leader's case

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.