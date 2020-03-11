UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Scraps Visa-on-Arrival Policy Amid COVID-19 Fears Affecting 18 Countries- Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 03:00 PM

Thailand Scraps Visa-on-Arrival Policy Amid COVID-19 Fears Affecting 18 Countries- Reports

Thailand, whose economy is heavily reliant on tourism, has canceled its visa-on-arrival policy as a measure to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Thailand, whose economy is heavily reliant on tourism, has canceled its visa-on-arrival policy as a measure to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported Wednesday.

Previously, citizens of 18 countries could receive entry visas upon arriving at the Thai immigration checkpoint, a policy largely geared towards tourists.

The suspension, according to the Bangkok Post, citing the interior ministry, affects citizens from Bulgaria, Bhutan, China (including Taiwan), Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu.

This is in addition to the cancellation of visa exemptions for South Korea, Italy and Hong Kong, where outbreaks have yet to reach their peaks.

As of Wednesday, nearly 120,000 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected, leading to over 4,200 deaths. Meanwhile, more than 65,000 people have recovered.

Related Topics

India Thailand Interior Ministry Russia China Hong Kong Bangkok Uzbekistan Italy Ethiopia Bulgaria Bhutan Papua New Guinea Georgia South Korea Romania Saudi Arabia Fiji Kazakhstan Cyprus Malta Mexico Nauru Vanuatu Visa Post Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi pri ..

2 minutes ago

PCG seizes huge quantity of hashish, smuggled Iran ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting on South ..

1 minute ago

Polio case surfaces from Tank, toll reaches 13 in ..

1 minute ago

North Italy leader demands total shutdown over vir ..

1 minute ago

Premier League suffers first postponement as Arsen ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.