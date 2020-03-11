Thailand Scraps Visa-on-Arrival Policy Amid COVID-19 Fears Affecting 18 Countries- Reports

Thailand, whose economy is heavily reliant on tourism, has canceled its visa-on-arrival policy as a measure to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Thailand, whose economy is heavily reliant on tourism, has canceled its visa-on-arrival policy as a measure to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported Wednesday.

Previously, citizens of 18 countries could receive entry visas upon arriving at the Thai immigration checkpoint, a policy largely geared towards tourists.

The suspension, according to the Bangkok Post, citing the interior ministry, affects citizens from Bulgaria, Bhutan, China (including Taiwan), Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu.

This is in addition to the cancellation of visa exemptions for South Korea, Italy and Hong Kong, where outbreaks have yet to reach their peaks.

As of Wednesday, nearly 120,000 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected, leading to over 4,200 deaths. Meanwhile, more than 65,000 people have recovered.