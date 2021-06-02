UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Steps Up COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution For Mass Inoculation

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 03:32 PM

Thailand steps up COVID-19 vaccine distribution for mass inoculation

Thailand is speeding up COVID-19 vaccine distribution as preparation for a mass inoculation campaign due to start next week amid efforts to contain the country's worst wave of outbreak so far

BANGKOK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Thailand is speeding up COVID-19 vaccine distribution as preparation for a mass inoculation campaign due to start next week amid efforts to contain the country's worst wave of outbreak so far.

Some 940,000 doses of vaccines have been distributed to vaccination centers nationwide on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan told a press conference.

This came ahead of the mass inoculation campaign, scheduled to start on June 7, as the country aims to vaccinate 70 percent of its nearly 70 million population by the end of 2021.

On Wednesday, the country reported 3,440 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total caseload to 165,462 from less than 30,000 at the beginning of April, when the third wave of outbreak started to spread from the capital Bangkok.

By regions, Bangkok still had the largest number of infections, with 680 new cases confirmed over the past 24 hours and 48 active clusters having been reported, according to the CCSA.

The country also reported 38 additional fatalities Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 1,107.

Related Topics

Thailand Bangkok April June From Million

Recent Stories

Polisario leader leaves Spain, flies to Algeria

2 minutes ago

SC issues notices to respondents on petition filed ..

2 minutes ago

Southgate eyes Euro 2020 semis as a barometer of s ..

2 minutes ago

23 migrants missing, two dead off Tunisia coast

2 minutes ago

SC directs immediate appointments on vacant posts ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand bat against England in first Test

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.