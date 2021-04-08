Thailand to Close Entertainment Venues in 41 Provinces Over Surge in COVID-19 Cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The Thai government is ready to close all entertainment venues, including bars and beauty salons, in 41 provinces of the country for at least two weeks following a fresh coronavirus outbreak, Thavisin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the government center combating the pandemic, said at a press briefing in Bangkok on Thursday.

"It is planned to close all entertainment venues, including bars, restaurants with entertainment programs, and massage parlors with water treatments, in Bangkok [Metropolitan Region] and 40 other provinces of the country for at least 14 days. This is due to a new outbreak of the coronavirus infection, which began a few days ago in Bangkok in entertainment establishments," Visanuyothin said.

He noted that the authorities were most likely to adopt these measures on Friday, and specified that COVID-19 cases linked to the Bangkok cluster have so far been detected in 37 provinces of the country.

Visanuyothin also noted that the total number of cases in the country has exceeded the 30,000 mark owing to the recent increase.

The health authorities have confirmed 405 fresh cases over the past day, bringing the total to 30,310 cases, with the death toll at 95, as of Thursday.