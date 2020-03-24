UrduPoint.com
Thailand To Declare Emergency Decree Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:49 PM

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on Tuesday that the government will issue an emergency decree, which will be effective from Thursday, to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on Tuesday that the government will issue an emergency decree, which will be effective from Thursday, to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given the emergency rule, the government is setting up ad hoc committees to steer the stringent measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the prime minister.

Nevertheless, no curfew has been declared yet.

On Tuesday, 106 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Thailand, making a total of 827, including four fatalities.

The prime minister said the emergency decree will empower authorities to impose curfews, ban travels, and close down buildings without warrants.

Security officers will also have the power to censor and shut down media if deemed necessary.

