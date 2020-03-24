Thailand to Declare State of Emergency Over COVID-19 Pandemic on March 26 - Prime Minister

Thailand, where 827 COVID-19 cases have been registered, will declare a state of national emergency on Thursday over the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha sai

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Thailand, where 827 COVID-19 cases have been registered, will declare a state of national emergency on Thursday over the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

"We will declare a state of national emergency due to the epidemics of the coronavirus infection on March 26. It will come into force on the same day," Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday in his address to the nation, aired by Thai PBS broadcaster.