UrduPoint.com

Thailand To Evaluate Lockdown Rules Amid Surge In Infections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 05:17 PM

Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in infections

Health authorities in Thailand are expected to make a decision on whether to extend the current lockdown measures on Monday, as the country's average daily COVID-19 cases reached 20,000 over the past seven days with no signs of decline

BANGKOK, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :-- Health authorities in Thailand are expected to make a decision on whether to extend the current lockdown measures on Monday, as the country's average daily COVID-19 cases reached 20,000 over the past seven days with no signs of decline.

Thailand announced on Aug. 1 to expand restrictive measures, including travel curbs, shopping mall closures and night-time curfews to 29 provincial regions from the previous 13 for at least two weeks.

Without the lockdown, the number of daily infections would have reached a level of 60,000 to 70,000 and more than 800 fatalities per day based on calculations, said Thaweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), at a press conference on Friday.

The CCSA will also discuss whether to ease some restrictions, and allow certain essential businesses to reopen on the premises of department stores, as many people and businesses have been severely hit by the tough measures.

Thailand on Saturday recorded 22,086 new COVID-19 cases and 217 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 885,275 and death toll to 7,343, according to the CCSA.

Some 5,590 patients are in critical condition, of which 1,151 are currently receiving ventilatory support.

Related Topics

Thailand From

Recent Stories

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in al ..

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in all campuses with zeal and zest

4 minutes ago
 Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India ..

Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India's minor role in Afghan issue

5 minutes ago
 Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to ..

Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to residents of Faisalabad distr ..

5 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths ..

Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths pass 12,000 mark

5 minutes ago
 Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

5 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 14,249 new COVID-19 cases, death ..

Philippines logs 14,249 new COVID-19 cases, death toll crosses 30,000

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.