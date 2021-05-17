Thailand virus cases soar with prison clusters

(@FahadShabbir)

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Thailand reported a new daily high of nearly 10,000 coronavirus cases on Monday, more than two-thirds of them in prisons, as the kingdom battles its third wave of the pandemic.

The kingdom's Covid-19 task force reported 9,635 new cases, 6,853 of which were among prisoners.

Nearly half of 24,000 inmates tested at eight prisons, mainly in Bangkok and its suburbs, were found to have the virus.

Until last month, the kingdom had kept coronavirus infections low, through restrictions on people entering the country and swift action to isolate confirmed cases.

But now it is struggling to contain a third wave that began in a Bangkok district and has seen total infections soar from around 30,000 in late March to over 111,000 on Monday.