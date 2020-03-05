UrduPoint.com
Thailand's COVID-19 Cases Up 4 To 47 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:35 AM

Thailand confirms four more coronavirus cases in the country, which brings the total number of those infected to 47, the director-general of the Health Ministry's Department of Disease Control said on Thursday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Thailand confirms four more coronavirus cases in the country, which brings the total number of those infected to 47, the director-general of the Health Ministry's Department of Disease Control said on Thursday.

"Four more coronavirus cases have been registered. Now the total number of cases confirmed in Thailand since the beginning of the epidemic in China is 47," Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchia said.

Among the new patients are two Thai nationals - a 42-year-old who traveled from Italy and a 20-year-old student who returned from Iran. The other two are an Italian national, 29, and a Chinese student, 22, who was hospitalized during a layover in Thailand on his way back home from Iran.

All of them contracted the coronavirus abroad, according to the official.

Among the 47 coronavirus patients in Thailand, one has died, 31 recovered, while the rest 15 are still receiving treatment.

