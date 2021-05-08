UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 16 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 04:05 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :-- Thailand's tally of COVID-19 cases surpassed 80,000 with 2,419 new cases and 19 deaths confirmed on Saturday, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of Saturday's new infections, 2,409 were domestic transmissions and 10 others were imported cases, CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said.

Of all those cases currently under medical treatment, 1,138 are reportedly in serious conditions, 380 of which are using respiratory apparatus, Apisamai said.

The 19 fatalities reportedly involved varied illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart diseases, she said.

Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 81,274 cases, of which 51,419 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 29,473 others are currently hospitalized and 382 fatalities have been reported.

