BANGKOK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Thailand on Monday reported 2,041 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to top 70,000, with 31 new deaths, the highest number in a single day, as the country's worst coronavirus outbreak continued to rage.

Of the new cases, 2,040 were domestic infections while the other one was imported, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The infections brought the country's total caseload to 71,025, compared with less than 30,000 at the beginning of April when the latest outbreak started to spread from entertainment venues in the capital Bangkok.

The death toll climbed to 276, nearly tripled from the beginning of last month.

To contain the spread of the disease, the Thai government has reintroduced restrictive measures, including increasing the mandatory quarantine period to two weeks, which was reduced early last month to 10 days for international visitors from countries with no cases of COVID-19 variant strains.