BANGKOK, Feb. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Thailand on Thursday reported 14,822 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily case tally since early September 2021, according to official data.

It more than doubled a daily average of some 7,000 new cases registered in January, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the country's COVID-19 task force.

The capital Bangkok recorded 2,635 new cases in the last 24 hours, topping the list by region, according to the CCSA.

The total number of COVID-19 infections has risen to more than 2.54 million in the Southeast Asian country.

The CCSA also reported 20 more fatalities on Thursday, raising the country's cumulative fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic to 22,364.

As of Wednesday, some 70.5 percent of the country's nearly 70 million population had been fully vaccinated, while 24.2 percent had received their booster shot, according to the CCSA.