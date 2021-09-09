UrduPoint.com

Thailand's Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 16,000

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 01:44 PM

Thailand's daily COVID-19 cases top 16,000

Thailand on Thursday reported 16,031 new COVID-19 cases, rising for the second day in a row and marking the highest daily tally in nearly two weeks, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

BANGKOK, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) --:Thailand on Thursday reported 16,031 new COVID-19 cases, rising for the second day in a row and marking the highest daily tally in nearly two weeks, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The new cases took the total number of infections in Thailand to more than 1.33 million, according to the CCSA.

The Southeast Asian country also reported 220 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 13,731.

The capital Bangkok remained the epicenter of the outbreak, topping the list by regions with 3,736 new cases.

It continued to log the most daily deaths, with 43 reported over the last 24 hours.

The CCSA also reported that more than 90 percent of the new deaths were patients aged over 60 years old and those with underlying diseases.

The country has been accelerating vaccine roll-out to stem the spread of the viral disease. As of Wednesday, it has administered over 38.17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with roughly 16 percent of the whole population having been fully vaccinated.

Thailand aims to vaccinate about 70 percent of its population by the end of the year.

Related Topics

Thailand Bangkok Asia Million

Recent Stories

Taliban allow 200 American, other official to leav ..

Taliban allow 200 American, other official to leave Afghanistan

4 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 3,680 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more de ..

Mongolia adds 3,680 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

1 minute ago
 Status quo forces always oppose reform process: Ba ..

Status quo forces always oppose reform process: Bangash

1 minute ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Thursday

1 minute ago
 New Zealand reports 13 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 13 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

1 minute ago
 Vaccination coupled with simple preventive measure ..

Vaccination coupled with simple preventive measures may help counter lethal Delt ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.