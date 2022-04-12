Thailand's daily COVID-19 related deaths surpassed 100 for the third consecutive day, official data showed on Tuesday

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Thailand's daily COVID-19 related deaths surpassed 100 for the third consecutive day, official data showed on Tuesday.

Thailand logged 101 deaths over the last 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 26,298. The country recorded 108 fatalities on Sunday, the highest daily tally in nearly six months.

As the majority of deaths during the current wave are among unvaccinated and vulnerable people, the health authorities are introducing measures to speed up the vaccination of these groups.

The daily COVID-19 infections dipped slightly to 19,982 on Tuesday, the lowest in 28 days. However, the authorities and experts warned of a possible surge in infections during the upcoming Songkran holidays.

According to local media reports, as travel activities will increase significantly during the holidays, daily COVID-19 infections could reach 100,000 afterward.

As of Monday, about 72.8 percent of Thailand's nearly 70 million population had been fully vaccinated, while 35.6 percent had received booster shots.