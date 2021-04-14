UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand's New COVID-19 Case Tally Hits Daily Record

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:02 PM

Thailand's new COVID-19 case tally hits daily record

Thailand on Wednesday reported 1,335 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest daily increase since the pandemic began, taking the total caseload to 35,910, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

BANKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Thailand on Wednesday reported 1,335 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest daily increase since the pandemic began, taking the total caseload to 35,910, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

A total of 1,326 of the new infections were domestic transmissions, with 789 being confirmed via tests at medical facilities and 537 via proactive tests, while nine others were imported cases, according to the CCSA.

Of the new confirmed domestic cases, 351 were detected in the capital Bangkok while 319 were reported in tourist destination Chiang Mai. No new death was reported Wednesday, leaving the total death toll at 97.

Related Topics

Thailand Chiang Mai Bangkok

Recent Stories

Babar Azam finishes South Africa ODIs as No.1 rank ..

19 minutes ago

PM wishes happy Baisakhi to Sikh community

21 minutes ago

Flick mulls future after Bayern Munich exit Champi ..

2 minutes ago

PESCO to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricit ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan Parliament Speaker Believes Foreign Troops ..

3 minutes ago

Somali president signs law extending mandate for t ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.