Thalassemia Day observed at Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad

The Thalassemia Day was observed on Thursday at the Ayub Teaching Hospital's (ATH) Thalassemia Day Care Center in Abbottabad. The center provides treatment to children affected by thalassemia in a comprehensive and effective manner

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ):The Thalassemia Day was observed on Thursday at the Ayub Teaching Hospital's (ATH) Thalassemia Day Care Center in Abbottabad. The center provides treatment to children affected by thalassemia in a comprehensive and effective manner.

Chairperson Pathology Dr. Romana Arshad, speaking on the occasion, said that serving humanity is a sacred profession, and we should encourage and support those who are working for it. She said that seeing a smile on the faces of Thalassemia affected children is a great pleasure for her and treating children with thalassemia and fulfilling their needs is our duty.

She further said that ATH is playing its role in serving humanity and meeting the needs of children. In addition, Dr. Romana Arshad visited the doctors and nurses who worked tirelessly in the Thalassemia Day Care Center to acknowledge their hard work and dedication.

On the occasion, In-charge Blood Bank Dr. Ajmal, Media Manager Malik Safullah, Jihad for Zero Thalassemia Organization City Coordinator Amal Arshad, Lubna Farooq, and other staff members were also present.