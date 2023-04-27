UrduPoint.com

Thalassemia Day Observed At Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Thalassemia Day observed at Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad

The Thalassemia Day was observed on Thursday at the Ayub Teaching Hospital's (ATH) Thalassemia Day Care Center in Abbottabad. The center provides treatment to children affected by thalassemia in a comprehensive and effective manner

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ):The Thalassemia Day was observed on Thursday at the Ayub Teaching Hospital's (ATH) Thalassemia Day Care Center in Abbottabad. The center provides treatment to children affected by thalassemia in a comprehensive and effective manner.

Chairperson Pathology Dr. Romana Arshad, speaking on the occasion, said that serving humanity is a sacred profession, and we should encourage and support those who are working for it. She said that seeing a smile on the faces of Thalassemia affected children is a great pleasure for her and treating children with thalassemia and fulfilling their needs is our duty.

She further said that ATH is playing its role in serving humanity and meeting the needs of children. In addition, Dr. Romana Arshad visited the doctors and nurses who worked tirelessly in the Thalassemia Day Care Center to acknowledge their hard work and dedication.

On the occasion, In-charge Blood Bank Dr. Ajmal, Media Manager Malik Safullah, Jihad for Zero Thalassemia Organization City Coordinator Amal Arshad, Lubna Farooq, and other staff members were also present.

Related Topics

Jihad Abbottabad Bank Media Blood

Recent Stories

University of Karachi extends submission date B.Co ..

University of Karachi extends submission date B.Com Regular examination form up- ..

25 seconds ago
 Spain hit by summer-strength heat in April

Spain hit by summer-strength heat in April

26 seconds ago
 Milan Court Dismisses Case of Alleged Russian Fund ..

Milan Court Dismisses Case of Alleged Russian Funding of Lega Party - Party Lead ..

28 seconds ago
 EU Commissioner Heads to Greece Friday to Drum Up ..

EU Commissioner Heads to Greece Friday to Drum Up Missile Production for Ukraine

29 seconds ago
 Ban imposed on assembly of people near examination ..

Ban imposed on assembly of people near examination centers

31 seconds ago
 Defense Ministers of Belarus, Iran Agree to Consol ..

Defense Ministers of Belarus, Iran Agree to Consolidate Peace Promotion Efforts

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.