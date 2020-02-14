Chinese people have made "Thank You Pakistan" a top trend over firm support by Pakistan over Coronavirus outbrea

Beijing (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) Chinese people have made "Thank You Pakistan" a top trend over firm support by Pakistan over Coronavirus outbreak.As per media reports, Chinese people have made "Thank You Pakistan" top trend upon Chinese website Sina weibo owing to Pakistan's historical support against Coronavirus.

Sina weibo is a Chinese social media platform just like Twitter upon which Hash tags were used.Chinese people have made Hash tag "Thank You Pakistan" top trend overnight upon this website.