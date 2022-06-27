The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Pakistan

The nationwide campaign will aim to provide polio vaccination to up to 12.6 million children.

On Monday (today) , a huge nationwide anti-polio campaign, targeting more than 12.6 million kids under the age of five, is set to begin.

Twenty-five "very high-risk" districts across the nation will be covered by the second Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) campaign of 2022, which will take place in all four provinces.

To immunize the targeted children at their door, more than 100,000 skilled and committed "Sehat Muhafiz" will be involved in the vaccination push.

Dr. Shahzad Baig, the national coordinator of the polio eradication program, has emphasized that in order to eliminate the poliovirus from the country, the anti-polio campaign requires intense attention and the highest level of accountability.

To help parents and caregivers report children who somehow missed the vaccination and to provide relevant information, Sehat Tahafuz Helpline 1166 and 24/7 WhatsApp Helpline 0346-7776546 have also been launched.

For kids to develop immunity and avoid potential death or paralysis for the rest of their lives, frequent polio vaccination efforts are essential.

The program is building on the enthusiasm from the previous year and keeps working toward its goal of eradicating polio. Up until the age of five, parents must continue to vaccinate their children throughout each immunization round.