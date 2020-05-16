The Deputy Commissioner (DC) coronavirus test positive

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adil Tasawwur has became the latest victim of Covid-19 and after his positive report, the samples of his family members and other staff were taken for the test

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adil Tasawwur has became the latest victim of Covid-19 and after his positive report, the samples of his family members and other staff were taken for the test.

According to DC office, The DC Sukkur has quarantined himself at his house on Saturday.

However, the local transmission cases of Covid-19 was identified as nine in Jacobabad, 3 new in Shikarpur and 16 in Ghotki on Saturday.