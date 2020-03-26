The fear of being infected by the coronavirus has taken over people of across the globe. 3 in 5 (61%) Pakistanis also claim they are afraid that they or a family member may get infected by the virus

According to a Gallup International Snap Poll conducted in March 2020, the fear of being infected by the coronavirus has taken over people across the globe

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020) According to a Gallup International Snap Poll conducted in March 2020, the fear of being infected by the coronavirus has taken over people across the globe.

3 in 5 (61%) Pakistanis also claim they are afraid that they or a family member may get infected by the virus.



Pakistan ranks 18th globally with regards to highest level of fear of getting infected by Coronavirus. Italy, Indonesia and Korea rank highest with nearly 90% agreeing that they are fearful of getting infected by the virus.