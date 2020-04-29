The fear of contracting coronavirus has decreased by 6% since Wave 2 with 3 in 5 (60%) Pakistanis now claiming they are afraid that they or a family member may get infected by the virus. Pakistan ranks 16th out of 17 countries in terms of being fearful about catching the infection

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, the fear of contracting coronavirus has decreased by 6% since Wave 2 with 3 in 5 (60%) Pakistanis now claiming they are afraid that they or a family member may get infected by the virus

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, the fear of contracting coronavirus has decreased by 6% since Wave 2 with 3 in 5 (60%) Pakistanis now claiming they are afraid that they or a family member may get infected by the virus.



A nationally representative sample of adult men and women from across the four provinces was asked the following question, “How strongly do you agree or disagree with the following statement: “I am afraid that either I or someone in my family may actually catch the Coronavirus”?” In response to this question, 60% Pakistanis agreed that they are afraid, 40% said that they are not afraid that the Coronavirus will infect them or someone in their family.