The fear of contracting coronavirus has decreased by 6% since Wave 2 with 3 in 5 (60%) Pakistanis now claiming they are afraid that they or a family member may get infected by the virus. Pakistan ranks 16th out of 17 countries in terms of being fearful about catching the infection

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:02 PM
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, the fear of contracting coronavirus has decreased by 6% since Wave 2 with 3 in 5 (60%) Pakistanis now claiming they are afraid that they or a family member may get infected by the virus.
A nationally representative sample of adult men and women from across the four provinces was asked the following question, “How strongly do you agree or disagree with the following statement: “I am afraid that either I or someone in my family may actually catch the Coronavirus”?” In response to this question, 60% Pakistanis agreed that they are afraid, 40% said that they are not afraid that the Coronavirus will infect them or someone in their family.