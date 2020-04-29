UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Fear Of Contracting Coronavirus Has Decreased By 6% Since Wave 2 With 3 In 5 (60%) Pakistanis Now Claiming They Are Afraid That They Or A Family Member May Get Infected By The Virus. Pakistan Ranks 16th Out Of 17 Countries In Terms Of Being Fearful About Catching The Infection

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:02 PM

The fear of contracting coronavirus has decreased by 6% since Wave 2 with 3 in 5 (60%) Pakistanis now claiming they are afraid that they or a family member may get infected by the virus. Pakistan ranks 16th out of 17 countries in terms of being fearful about catching the infection

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, the fear of contracting coronavirus has decreased by 6% since Wave 2 with 3 in 5 (60%) Pakistanis now claiming they are afraid that they or a family member may get infected by the virus

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, the fear of contracting coronavirus has decreased by 6% since Wave 2 with 3 in 5 (60%) Pakistanis now claiming they are afraid that they or a family member may get infected by the virus.


A nationally representative sample of adult men and women from across the four provinces was asked the following question, “How strongly do you agree or disagree with the following statement: “I am afraid that either I or someone in my family may actually catch the Coronavirus”?” In response to this question, 60% Pakistanis agreed that they are afraid, 40% said that they are not afraid that the Coronavirus will infect them or someone in their family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gallup May Women Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kabul Suicide bomber claims three lives, leaves 15 ..

5 minutes ago

China sets up physical training camp for short tra ..

13 minutes ago

Over 3.3Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - W ..

14 minutes ago

Samsung tops 5G smartphone shipments in Q1: report ..

17 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics posts growth in Q1 operating p ..

26 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 April 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.