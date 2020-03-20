You can't get a drug for Coronavirus even for a million dollars but your grandmother's bar of soap kills the virus, The Guardian reports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :You can't get a drug for Coronavirus even for a million Dollars but your grandmother's bar of soap kills the virus, The Guardian reports.

Pall Thordarson, a professor of chemistry at the University of New South Wales, Sydney in his article published in the British newspaper has wrote that though disinfectants, wipes and gels creams containing alcohol are useful at getting rid of viruses, but "they are not quite as good as normal soap".

"So why does soap work so well on Coronavirus and indeed most viruses The short story: because the virus is a self-assembled nano-particle in which the weakest link is the lipid (fatty) bilayer. Soap dissolves the fat membrane and the virus falls apart like a house of cards and dies or rather, we should say it becomes inactive as viruses aren't really alive," the scientist explained.

Thordarson said washing the virus off with water alone might not good at competing with the strong, glue-like interactions between the skin and the virus. So water isn't enough.

"Soapy water is totally different. Soap contains fat-like substances known as amphiphiles, some of which are structurally very similar to the lipids in the virus membrane.

The soap molecules "compete" with the lipids in the virus membrane. This is more or less how soap also removes normal dirt from the skin," he said.

"The soap not only loosens the "glue" between the virus and the skin but also the Velcro-like interactions that hold the proteins, lipids and RNA in the virus together," he added.

The Sydney-based scientist said alcohol-based products, which pretty much includes all "disinfectant" products, contain a high-percentage alcohol solution (typically 60-80% ethanol) and kill viruses in a similar fashion.

"But soap is better because you only need a fairly small amount of soapy water, which, with rubbing, covers your entire hand easily. Whereas you need to literally soak the virus in ethanol for a brief moment, and wipes or rubbing a gel on the hands does not guarantee that you soak every corner of the skin on your hands effectively enough," he said.

Thordarson stresses soap is the best, but advises to use alcohol-based sanitizer when soap is not handy or practical.