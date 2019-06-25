The survival of the children of Al-Shifa Trust is dependent on YOU

It is heartbreaking to see hungry children who do not get adequate care arrive at Al-Shifa as a last hope for their survival in a world that is a constant struggle for them

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019) It is heartbreaking to see hungry children who do not get adequate care arrive at Al-Shifa as a last hope for their survival in a world that is a constant struggle for them. It is not that the parents don’t want to care for their child, it is that they are not able to.

Islamabad (Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Civil Aviation have been supporting these beautiful children since 1967. In an effort to further improve the facilities and help given to these children, PIA is holding a Fundraising event on June 26, 2019 at the DHA Golf Club from 8:30 pm. The event will be aired live on the PIA Facebook page.

The special children of Al-ShifaTurst are completely dependent on funds by others for their survival. These young souls who are differently abled require special education, therapy, food and rehabilitation to survive in this world.

PIA also maintains an account for those who would like to donate to improve the lives of these children. Anyone can donate any amount at any time at A/c Title:AL-SHIFA TRUST. Bank A/c #:00480009646101; IBAN Number: PK36 HABB 0000 4800 0964 6101

Bank / Branch: Habib Bank Limited, PIA Airport Branch, Near Ramada Plaza, Karachi Airport

The honorable Governor Sindh, Mr Imran Ismail will preside as the Chief Guest. Federal Minister for Aviation, Mr Ghulam Sarwar Khan, and other eminent personalities from civil society, corporate sector, Directors of PIA, Trustees of Al-Shifa Trust and senior executive from PIACL and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will also attend the event.

Al-Shifa Trust is a Special School & Rehabilitation Centre providing special education, therapies and rehabilitation services to more than 100 indoor children inflicted with neuromuscular disorders belonging to VERY humble backgrounds.

An average of 50 outdoor clients per day are also provided therapeutic treatment on subsidized rates and even pro bono in deserving cases.

Two socially responsible corporate citizens namely PIA and Civil Aviation incepted this charitable institution in 1967. It was subsequently converted in to a Trust in 1981. Currently, it provides special and conductive education besides physical, speech and occupational therapies to cases of cerebral palsy, down syndrome and other neuromuscular as well as skeletal disorders.

The aim of Al-Shifa Trust is to recover and rehabilitate our very special children to normal life. These children are otherwise suffering because of negligence and lack of facilities. We educate and equip them with necessary skills to embrace life lively and to be as independent as possible in managing themselves.

Al-Shifa Trust is dedicated to ensuring that these children, adults, young and old with disabilities, receive opportunities to achieve their maximum potential for independence within their families and their communities. In recognition of the essential uniqueness of each client, Al-Shifa Trust strives to provide services and treatment keeping in view the individual needs.

The primary role of Al-Shifa Trust is to provide rehabilitation services which contribute towards physical, education, communication, psychological and social needs of special children and persons. Over the decades they have rehabilitated thousands of children, who have gone on to become contributing members of society. This is the greatest achievement of the Trust and this is what it would like to continue doing. It can only happen if you open your hearts to fund their survival.