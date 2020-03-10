(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases worldwide has increased to over 110,000, with the death toll reaching over 3,800. The virus has been registered in over 100 countries. While China still accounts for most of the cases, authorities are making new decisions on quarantine and measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Bulgaria, Brunei, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Moldova, Albania, French Guiana, the Maldives, Malta, Denmark's Faroe Islands and the French Caribbean island of Martinique have reported their first COVID-19 cases.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in China increased by 40 to 80,735 over the past day, the number of fatalities rose by 22 to 3,119. The virus will continue to spread throughout the world until at least June, Zhong Nanshan, head of China's National Health Commission's investigation into the outbreak of COVID-19, said.

South Korea registered 248 new COVID-2019 cases, bringing their total number to 7,382, the death toll reached 51. The country's president Moon Jae-in said during a meeting with his aides that the spread had retreated after a record of 916 new COVID-2019 cases on February 28, and this trend should be maintained. However, Moon warned against early optimism, since cases of group spread of the virus are still observed in small local communities, which can lead to another major outbreak of the virus.

Japan confirmed 25 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and two fatalities in the country over the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of those infected to 1,215, the national NHK broadcaster reported on Monday, adding that the death toll rose to 16.

Italy's death toll from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) grew by 96 to 463 over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infected people exceeding 9,100, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Agency, said on Monday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France increased to 1,191, while two more infected people have died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 21, media reported on Monday, citing the French Health Ministry.

The toll of COVID-19 cases in Germany has exceeded 1,110 as of Monday, including over a half of cases and the first two coronavirus-related deaths being registered in North Rhine-Westphalia. Spain has seen 907 cases infection and 25 fatalities.

The United Kingdom confirmed 46 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 319, the Health Ministry said on Monday. The number of cases increased to 374 in Switzerland, 321 in the Netherlands, 248 in Sweden, 131 in Austria, 33 in Finland, 23 in Slovenia, 15 in Georgia, nine in Slovakia, six in Latvia.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Brazil reached 25, while Argentina and Chile have seen 12 and 10 cases so far, respectively.

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States topped 500, with 21 fatalities. Canada's total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease has reached 71. Australia has registered 80 cases, including three fatalities and 22 recoveries.

Four new COVID-19 cases were detected in the Philippines, bringing their total number to 10, while the number of cases recorded in Indonesia rose by 13 to 19.

Palestine confirmed six new cases of the disease on Monday, which brings the total toll of those infected to 25 with majority of the being registered in the city of Bethlehem. Iran has reported so far over 7,000 COVID cases, while 237 patients have already died from the disease.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases in Tunisia has increased to five after three new cases were registered on Monday, the Tunisia Health Ministry said.

Russia has registered three new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in people who have recently visited Italy, which brings the total toll to 20, the Russian coronavirus response center said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia will fine passengers for failure to disclose correct details on their health condition at entry points into the country amid the further spread of the coronavirus. In addition, Riyadh has provided $10 million to the World Health Organization to help combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. The country also has introduced temporary travel bans encompassing France, Germany, Oman, Spain and Turkey due to the crippling coronavirus epidemic.

South Korea is going to evacuate about 80 of its citizens from Iran on a charter flight in connection with the spread of the coronavirus there. The evacuation board may be sent later this week.

Japan has imposed quarantine on Monday for passengers arriving from South Korea and China to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Polish airline LOT temporarily suspended all flights to Italy. Earlier, LOT suspended flights to China until March 28.

The Czech Republic banned visits to hospitals' patients since Monday and began random checks of the health of drivers and passengers at the borders.

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Monday that the republic's authorities planned to ban foreigners from countries with the largest number of coronavirus cases.

The Romanian authorities banned air traffic with Italy until March 23.

The authorities of Spain's Basque Country will close all educational institutions in the autonomous community's capital of Vitoria-Gasteiz for two weeks over coronavirus fears.

Uzbekistan Airways delivered 181 passengers, mainly Uzbek citizens, from Seoul to Tashkent on a charter flight on Monday night, all of them were placed in quarantine for two weeks in a sanatorium in the Tashkent region.

Eleven of the 14 temporary hospitals in China's Wuhan, which were organized at stadiums and exhibition centers, were closed in connection with the discharge of patients. The remaining patients were transferred to hospitals specializing in coronavirus patients.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte signed a decree imposing a health emergency due to coronavirus.

The Qatari authorities temporarily banned the entry of citizens of 14 countries into the country, including from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand, as part of the fight against coronavirus.

Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air suspended to Saudi Arabia. It previously halted air traffic with several states, including neighboring Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested pooling researchers together to come up with safer alternatives to mass quarantines and exchange best practices in battling the virus through "point of contact" people in the governments.

The US Department of State called on Americans to refrain from traveling on cruise ships. An emergency was declared on the entire west coast of the country. White House advisers also will present US President Donald Trump with options to counter the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak's impact on the economy. Washington also warned firms that make products such as face masks, sterile gloves, respirators and diagnostic tests against price fixing during the epidemic as they may face criminal prosecution and stiff penalties. In addition, the Washington authorities are urging all persons who visited Christ Church Georgetown at the end of February and the beginning of March to self-quarantine for two weeks after the church's rector was confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

US Sen. Ted Cruz self-quarantined because of possible coronavirus infection at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, announced a one-week extension of the ban on entry into the country from China and Iran, as well as from South Korea and northern Italy.

The World Health Organizations urges countries with community transmissions of coronavirus to consider measures that reduce exposure of more people to the virus. The organization has so far delivered personal protective equipment to 57 countries affected by the coronavirus disease outbreak, officially called COVID-19, and plans to ship supplies to a further 28 nations.

The United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday issued a recommendation to all personnel who have recently returned from countries affected by the novel coronavirus to self-isolate for two weeks.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire called for a plan for reloading Europe's economy after the end of the coronavirus outbreak. He also noted that coronavirus would seriously damage the French economy in 2020.

The Council of the European Union has taken additional security measures, reducing the number of its own meetings and canceling all visits to the council's premises.

The annual March of the Living in memory of Holocaust victims in Polish Auschwitz has been postponed due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus. Currently, 12 cases of coronavirus infection have been officially confirmed in Poland. It is assumed that the March of the Living will be held at the end of this year.

The world's most visited museum, Paris' Louvre, decided to limit the number of visitors due to the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, one employee of Disneyland in Paris tested positive for COVID-19.

Several games of the German top-tier football championship, Bundesliga, may be held behind closed doors this week after a similar move by Italy's Serie A.

The visit of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission to Belarus is postponed indefinitely due to the situation with coronavirus in the world, the fund's representative office told Sputnik. The IMF mission, headed by Jacques Miniane, planned to work in Belarus from March 19 to 30.

The ceremony of lighting the Olympic flame in Greece on Thursday will be held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh has been postponed due to cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) detected in that country.

The United Nations has decided to suspend the 64th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) until further notice as a result of the worsening novel coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus respiratory disease, COVID-19, is not only affecting global markets, but also began taking its toll on world politics by fueling long-standing grievances between South Korea and Japan as the two countries enforced mutual travel restrictions over the virus concerns.

European stock markets closed sharply lower on Monday after fears of an oil price war among exporting giants compounded by the coronavirus impact triggered a sell-off.

The Irish authorities have decided to cancel a St. Patrick parade in Ireland's capital of Dublin due to the treat of the coronavirus disease.