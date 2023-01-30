UrduPoint.com

The World Health Organization Urges Investment In Neglected Tropical Diseases

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 10:40 PM

The World Health Organization urges investment in neglected tropical diseases

The World Health Organization on Monday called for greater investment in combating neglected tropical diseases, which left more than 1.6 billion people, often in least-developed countries, requiring treatment in 2021

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The World Health Organization on Monday called for greater investment in combating neglected tropical diseases, which left more than 1.6 billion people, often in least-developed countries, requiring treatment in 2021.

NTDs are a diverse group of conditions, found mainly in tropical regions, that include dengue, leprosy and rabies.

They are deemed neglected diseases because they are largely overlooked and benefit from only limited funding.

The WHO said NTDs disproportionately affect the poorest, primarily in areas where water safety, sanitation and access to health care are inadequate.

Soce Fall, director of the WHO's NTDs department, said they had been neglected precisely because they did not affect developed countries.

By comparison, he cited the funding plunged into Mpox last year once it began spreading outside Africa.

"The level of investment needed -- we are far from reaching it," he told a press briefing.

"We need to protect people wherever they are, and whatever their social condition." - Millions 'liberated' - In 2021, around 1.65 billion people were estimated to require treatment for at least one NTD, of which 857 million were in southeast Asia and 584 million in Africa.

The figure was down by 80 million from 2020 and has fallen consistently from 2.19 billion in 2010, the WHO said in a progress report released on World NTD Day.

But 16 countries account for 80 percent of the global NTD burden. As of December, 47 countries had eradicated at least one NTD, with eight certified as having eliminated one in 2022 alone.

"Around the world, millions of people have been liberated from the burden of neglected tropical diseases," said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"We still have a lot of work to do. The good news is, we have the tools and the know-how not just to save lives and prevent suffering, but to free entire communities and countries of these diseases." - Guinea worm almost eradicated - NTDs are caused by a variety of pathogens including viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi and toxins.

They include bilharzia, Chagas disease, dengue, Guinea worm, sleeping sickness, leishmaniasis, leprosy, river blindness, rabies, scabies, snakebite envenoming and trachoma.

"These diseases cause devastating health, social and economic consequences, and when they aren't deadly, they very often cause life-long social stigma and consequent economic hardship," the WHO said.

Fall said leprosy persisted in 139 countries and dengue in 129, "so we are far from elimination".

Formerly endemic, Guinea worm is poised to become the second human disease in history to be eradicated, following smallpox, and the first without a medicine or vaccine.

About 3.5 million human cases occurred in 1986 -- but just 13 were recorded in 2022.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo said the west African country had eliminated trachoma and Guinea worm, and was on the brink of doing likewise with sleeping sickness and leprosy.

"Investing in NTD elimination programmes creates a ripple effect in society. It leads to better education, health and employment outcomes. It transforms lives and our communities," he said in a statement.

"An Africa free from NTDs is possible."

Related Topics

Africa World Dengue Education Water Progress Guinea December 2020 From Asia Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Security tightened in Islamabad

Security tightened in Islamabad

37 seconds ago
 Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seizes over 955 kg drug ..

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seizes over 955 kg drugs in 22 operations; arrests 24 ..

38 seconds ago
 Mega GB Dream Road Show attracts hundreds of visit ..

Mega GB Dream Road Show attracts hundreds of visitors

40 seconds ago
 Renowned Hockey Player Bobby Hull Dies at Age 84 - ..

Renowned Hockey Player Bobby Hull Dies at Age 84 - National Hockey League

8 minutes ago
 FES in collaboration with Law Ministry holds consu ..

FES in collaboration with Law Ministry holds consultative session for domestic w ..

8 minutes ago
 Chinese Coast Guards Chase Japanese Ships Away Fro ..

Chinese Coast Guards Chase Japanese Ships Away From Disputed Islets

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.