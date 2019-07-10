UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

These Diets And Supplements May Not Really Protect The Heart

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 12:57 PM

These diets and supplements may not really protect the heart

Common knowledge has it that diet and lifestyle play an important role in supporting a person's physical health and overall well-being

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) Common knowledge has it that diet and lifestyle play an important role in supporting a person's physical health and overall well-being.That is why doctors may advise their patients to modify their diets and lifestyle habits by making them more conducive to good health.In particular, dietary interventions can allegedly help individuals safeguard their cardiovascular health, preventing heart disease and events such as strokes.Dietary guidelines for people in the United States advise that people adhere to healthful diets, such as a vegetarian diet or the Mediterranean diet, which is rich in vegetables, legumes, and lean meat.On a related note, many individuals believe that taking dietary supplements can enhance different aspects of their health, including heart health, although recent studies have contradicted this assumption.Now, a meta-analysis by researchers from different collaborating institutions including The Johns Hopkins school of Medicine in Baltimore, MD, West Virginia University in Morgantown, and Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN suggests that many interventions and even more supplements may have no protective effect for the heart, and some may even harm cardiovascular health.The review the first author of which is Dr.

Safi Khan from West Virginia University appears in Annals of Internal Medicine.

In their research, Dr. Khan and team analyzed the data from 277 randomized controlled trials that had involved almost 1 million participants between them.

They looked at the effects of 16 nutritional supplements and eight dietary interventions on cardiovascular health and mortality.The supplements that they took into consideration were: selenium, multivitamins, iron, folic acid, calcium, calcium plus vitamin D, beta carotene, antioxidants, omega-3 long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids, and vitamins A, B complex, B-3, B-6, C, D, and E.The dietary interventions included: modified dietary fat, reduced salt (in people with normal and high blood pressure), reduced saturated fat, Mediterranean diet, reduced dietary fat, higher intake of omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids, and higher intake of omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid.Dr.

Khan and colleagues did find that some of these interventions had a positive effect. For instance, eating less salt may reduce the risk of premature death in people with a normal blood pressure, although only with moderate certainty.Moreover, they concluded that omega-3 long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids protected against heart attacks and coronary heart disease and that there was an association between folic acid intake and a slightly lower risk of stroke, but all with only low certainty.

Related Topics

Safi Virginia Rochester Morgantown Baltimore United States May All From Fat Blood Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Giving up alcohol may significantly boost mental h ..

16 seconds ago

Switching off this enzyme reversed prediabetes in ..

20 seconds ago

Container carrying chemical overturns in Faisalaba ..

22 seconds ago

Efforts are needed at international level to weed ..

24 seconds ago

Heavy rain plays havoc in Abbottabad

10 minutes ago

European stock markets drop at open 10 July 2019

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.